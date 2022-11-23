Stratford police close road for investigation

The Stratford Police Service has closed Road 113 for a police investigation.

In a tweet around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, police said Road 113 will be closed between Line 26 and Line 29.

Police said they will advise when the roadway reopens.

Road 113 will be closed between Line 26 and Line 29 for a police investigation. Please avoid the area. Police will advise when the road reopens.