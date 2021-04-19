Stratford police investigating reports of someone impersonating officer

Stratford police are investigating reports of someone impersonating an officer over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday. A resident was arrested for the offence on Monday morning, but released later that day without charges after further investigation revealed they weren't involved in the incident.

Police said they're aware of a video posted on social media of the arrest, which resulted in people identifying the person by name. There were also threats made against the person, according to police.

The post has been taken down. Police are asking people not put similar posts or comments on social media sites.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will update the public once the person involved in the impersonation incident is identified, arrested and charged.