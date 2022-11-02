Stratford police investigating restaurant vandalism as hate crime

The Stratford Police Service is investigating a hate crime at Sirkel Foods after staff reported homophobic graffiti Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of vandalism just after 6 a.m, at the restaurant in downtown Stratford.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said the back of the building was spray painted with hate speech directed at the LGBTQ2+ community.

Police believe the offence was committed overnight on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

“It needs to be emphasized that all hate motivated criminal offences reported to the Stratford Police are taken seriously, and investigated thoroughly,” Stratford Police said in the release.

Police said this is the second incident of property damage at the restaurant – the first being on Sept. 16, 2022 when a person threw eggs at the business. It is unclear if the two incidents are released and no suspects have been identified.

Police are assuring the public that both investigations are open. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

On Tuesday owner Kelly Ballantyne told CTV News the incident is troubling but they won’t be deterred.

“Love always wins. Hate will never win in this community, and we will just scream louder and be brighter,” Ballantyne said.