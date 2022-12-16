Stratford police issue warning after string of thefts from mailboxes

A sting of thefts from community mailboxes has prompted Stratford police to issue a warning against sending cheques through the mail.

Police say they are currently investigating a series of cheque thefts.

Once they’re stolen, police say the cheques are deposited into fraudulent accounts before the money is forwarded abroad.

“As a result of these incidents, we would like to encourage everyone to find alternate methods of payment or sending money other than sending cheques through your community mailboxes,” police said in a media release.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Stratford police.