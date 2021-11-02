Stratford Police release details of alleged historical sexual assault by a lifeguard at local pool

Content warning: This article contains graphic details.

Stratford Police have charged a 64-year-old man in relation to a historical sexual assault that they say happened at the Stratford YMCA in the early 1980s.

Police have charged Robert Ritchie with sexual assault and indecent assault male. Ritchie was arrested in Sudbury on Oct. 12.

According to a news release, the victim came forward in May 2021. The release outlines the allegations in detail, including that the accused began grooming the victim when he was just seven-years-old.

“The press release was all done with cooperation with the survivor,” said Constable Darren Fischer, Stratford Police.

“He wanted to come out with the information for the public and his own healing process.”

Investigators allege that between 1980 and 1985 Ritchie worked at the Stratford YMCA as a lifeguard.

Police said the victim was abused by Ritchie over a four year period that ended when the victim was 11-years-old.

Police allege Ritchie secluded himself in locations at the YMCA, where he had the boy sit on his lap and sexually assaulted the child.

Stratford police are concerned there are more victims, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The allegations against Ritchie have not been tested in court.

Ritchie’s first court appearance in Stratford is scheduled for Nov. 29, 2021