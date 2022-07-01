Stratford police release use of force data from 2020 and 2021
The Stratford Police Service has released its use of force data from the past two years, including incidents involving members of BIPOC communities.
Starting in 2020, under Ontario's Anti-Racism Act, police services began collecting race-based data on individuals who experienced use of force during their interactions with officers. Those encounters could include police pulling out, pointing or discharging their gun, police using a weapon other than a gun on another person, or police using physical force on an individual that resulted in them needing medical treatment.
Stratford police said there 41 use of force reports submitted in 2020. Of those, two involved someone from the BIPOC community.
In 2021, there were 51 use of force incidents reported and four of them involved someone from a BIPOC community.
Police said in a media release that they are "taking steps to improve our officers' abilities to work within an increasingly diverse community" through education and training, with the goal to "enhance officers' cultural awareness and to improve verbal de-escalation skills."
The force also added that starting in 2022 all officers will be required to use body-worn cameras to record interactions between police and the public.
-
Queen City celebrates Canada Day without pandemic restrictions for first time in two yearsThe COVID-19 pandemic hindered Canada Day celebrations for the past two years. But on Saturday, the red and white was back in full force in Regina with events all around the city.
-
What does the Royal Family mean in 2022? Daniele Hamamdjian reflects on the Queen's Platinum JubileeAs Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne, thousands upon thousands turned out in the streets of central London to mark the Platinum Jubilee festivities, hoping to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty. CTV National News London News Bureau Correspondent reflects on what the monarchy still means in 2022.
-
Infection with HIV can accelerate aging within the first two to three years of infection, study saysLiving with HIV may have an immediate effect on how your body ages, according to new research which showed that cellular aging was sped up within two to three years of infection.
-
Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa regionA Russian airstrike on residential areas killed at least 21 people early Friday near the Ukrainian port of Odesa, authorities reported, a day after the withdrawal of Moscow's forces from an island in the Black Sea had seemed to ease the threat to the city.
-
Edmontonians mark Canada Day by celebrating and reflectingFrom drumming circles, charity runs, to a healing walk, Edmontonians found a way to celebrate their country or reflect on its past in a manner that felt right to them.
-
Waterloo Region returns to in-person Canada Day celebrationsWaterloo Region held its first in-person Canada Day celebrations since 2019 and there were several local events for residents to show off their Canadian pride.
-
Sudbury Wolves select two from Slovakia in CHL import draftThe Sudbury Wolves have selected two players from Slovakia in today’s 2022 CHL Import Draft.
-
Police search for suspect after woman sexually assaulted in Kingston's University DistrictPolice in Kingston, Ont. are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the University District.
-
Bannock and berries a hit for local ice cream shopA local ice cream shop is offering a unique ice cream flavour with Indigenous roots, and proceeds raised supporting the community.