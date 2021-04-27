Stratford police search for suspect after items stolen from officer’s cruiser

Police are looking for a man after they say he stole a number of items from a Stratford Police Service cruiser.

In a release, police say the individual was caught on camera taking items from a cruiser on Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

The cruiser was parked in the alley alongside Stratford Police Headquarters on George Street West when the incident happened.

Police say the suspect took an officer’s duty bag which contain police stationary, blank tickets, legal forms, as well as some personal items. They say nothing of a sensitive nature was taken.

The man is described as white, with a slim to average build and a dark goatee. At the time of the theft he was wearing black toque with bright red spikes, a plaid shirt, a dark jacket and dark pants.

On Tuesday, police also released photos of the man they’re searching for in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS.

#SPS media release #1@cityofstratford @townofstmarys @PerthSouthTwp pic.twitter.com/nXotkBDpGz