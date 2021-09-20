Stratford police seeking suspects in 'high-end theft' attempt at Walmart
Stratford police are seeking two suspects after what they call a "high-end theft" attempt at a Walmart.
According to a release, on Sept. 4 around 9:30 p.m., staff at the Ontario Street Walmart observed a customer loading a large number of high-end electronics into a cart while "walking through the story randomly selecting other high-value items."
Police said the customer was stopped by Walmart staff as he was attempting to leave without paying. They said he left the items behind and fled in a red Toyota Corolla driven by a second unknown suspect.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s "with a light brown complexion, short black hair, heavy black eyebrows, and dark eyes, with a slim build." He was wearing a black zippered hoody, black pants and a green collared shirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Stratford police at 519-271-4141 ext. 119 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
