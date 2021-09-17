Stratford resident concerned by 'shocking' voicemail during election campaign

A Stratford resident is raising concerns about what he calls a "shocking" voicemail he received from a local campaign team leading up to Monday's election.

Eddie Matthews said his wife listened to the voicemail on Tuesday. He shared a recording of the voicemail with CTV Kitchener.

"Hi, did you know that John Nater is trying to kill our children with a graphene oxide injection? In order to stop this madness, please vote for Wayne Baker, PPC," the caller said.

John Nater is the Conservative incumbent for Perth-Wellington.

"It didn't make any sense," Matthews said about the call. "It was a little bit shocking to listen to that message."

Matthews said he's heard about similar calls received by other residents in the area.

Wayne Baker, the PPC candidate for Perth-Wellington, told CTV Kitchener the call came from a volunteer on his team.

"I have had words with him to the effect that that's not acceptable behaviour," Baker said. "Hopefully we've nipped that in the bud."

Baker added he and his team apologize for the "uncalled-for approach."

"That is definitely not reflective of our campaign, who we are," he said.

Baker added he will not be removing the volunteer from his campaign team.

"We have finite resources," Baker said. "As long as this person agrees with what we discussed, we have no issues with him carrying on."

“I am aware of the calls being made to residents of Perth–Wellington and the absolutely reprehensible smears against me,” Nater said in a statement to CTV Kitchener.

The statement goes on to say he has filed a complaint with Elections Canada and will be considering legal action.

"My priority right now is to meet as many voters as possible and to encourage them to vote for our positive plan to secure the future for Perth-Wellington and all Canadians," the statement read.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada said anyone who receives a call they are concerned about can file a complaint with the Commissioner of Canada Elections by phoning 1-855-759-6740. The spokesperson added any complaints from candidates would need to be filed to the commissioner.

In an emailed statement to CTV Kitchener, a spokesperson for the commissioner's office said they are aware of the situation and "actively pursuing the matter."

The Elections Act says no person or entity shall make "a false statement that a candidate, a prospective candidate, the leader of a political party or a public figure associated with a political party has committed an offence under an Act of Parliament or a regulation made under such an Act — or under an Act of the legislature of a province or a regulation made under such an Act — or has been charged with or is under investigation for such an offence."