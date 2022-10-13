Stratford’s outgoing mayor bows out after almost 20 years

After serving five terms as Stratford’s mayor, Dan Mathieson is not seeking reelection.

He was first elected in 2003 and has come a long way since then.

“You get very reflective in these final days,” Mathieson admitted. “I look at Market Square and look at the improvements at the hospital. We built the hospice. We have a new community complex. We have GO Transit in town now. We have the beautiful Tom Patterson Theatre.”

He said there is some unfinished business including a proper shelter for the homeless population in the community.

“We worked towards that on a number of occasions,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do that but I believe that’s going to happen.”

There are three people running to replace Mathieson as mayor including current city council Martin Ritsma, fellow current member of council Kathy Vassilaskos and political outsider Robert Ritz.

Mathieson said whoever is elected will need to find a balance in Stratford’s unique identity.

“We have culture. We have agriculture. We have services. We have tourism and manufacturing. This mayor, this leader, is going to have to bring all those groups together to find holistic solutions,” said Mathieson.

Moving forward, Stratford will need a council with a “smart growth strategy” when it comes to the downtown core.

“It’s vital to our success, not only in tourism but in retail,” he said. “That is going to be balanced off with building up a little bit higher instead of building out as a city. I think that’s going to be the balance.”

Mathieson said he has no plans to run for elected office in the future but said his community work is not over. He pledges to help with the United Way and Pride organization locally.

“I’m still going to be a team player,” he said. “I’m still going to be part of the team but maybe I’m going to take a different spot on the bench but I’m still going to be a proud Stratford guy.”

After almost three decades of service to the community, Mathieson also got some praise from Stratford’s own living legend.

“In the pantheon of great mayors of Stratford – and I’ve known many many of them – Dan stands out because Dan really cares about community,” former CTV News anchor Lloyd Robertson said at the mayor’s final community breakfast. “He’s just a great guy and I think people see that in him and I think that’s why they voted him as a five-term mayor.”

The last day to vote in the municipal election is Monday, Oct. 24.