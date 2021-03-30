Stratford Swan Parade cancelled due to pandemic

An annual tradition in Stratford, that often draws a big crowd, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning that the Swan Parade has been called off for 2021.

The event features the marching of swans from their winter quarters to Lake Victoria and the Avon River and often draws plenty of onlookers.

Officials say the swans will be moved by city staff at an appropriate time.

Last year, the event was done virtually with only staff in attendance.