Stratford teen arrested and charged following ‘violent assault’: Police

Stratford police are encouraging residents to call 911 immediately if they see a serious incident, after they say a youth assault went unreported despite several witnesses present.

According to a media release issued Tuesday, police say they were contacted by Perth County Paramedics on Monday around 3:30 p.m., about a 15-year-old girl they were transporting who had been assaulted.

Police say paramedics had been called to the victim’s home, though the assault happened at the bus terminal located at 210 Downie St.

A video of the incident helped police identify the suspect as a 14-year-old girl, also from Stratford.

According to police, the video shows a physical altercation between the two girls. The accused hit the victim several times and threw her to the ground.

Police say the accused then stomped on the victim’s face before walking away. The victim became unconscious from the assault.

She was later released from the hospital after receiving treatment for her injuries.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police say the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm. She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police say they did not receive any reports of the incident despite it being recorded by multiple witnesses.