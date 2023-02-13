Stratford teen charged for allegedly carrying a weapon and $20,000 in counterfeit cash

A 17-year-old is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop on Downie Street in Stratford.

According to a news release from Stratford police, just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, a traffic stop was conducted after a vehicle was observed to have an expired permit.

Police said the vehicle was also not insured and the driver was a 17-year-old Stratford resident.

The officer observed a black handgun that was said to be concealed within the vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

The weapon was determined to be a BB gun which was an imitation Smith & Wesson pistol. Police said that a subsequent search of the vehicle found that the driver was in possession of nearly $20,000 in counterfeit Canadian bills in denominations of $100. The imitation weapon and counterfeit cash was seized by police.

The teen is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of counterfeit money. Charges for no insurance and driving with an expired permit were also laid. The teen is scheduled to appear to appear in court in March and was released from custody to a parent.