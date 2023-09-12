Stratford teen charged with attempted murder
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
A 16-year-old boy from Stratford, Ont. has been charged with attempted murder after police say he attacked another teenager with a hatchet.
In a news release, police said officers were called to the area of Brydges and Louise streets shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, where they found a teenage boy with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police learned another boy had attacked the victim with an axe at a home on Louise Street before the victim was able to escape and run for help.
Police said the accused and the victim know each other.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers arrested the accused at his home. He was transported Stratford Police Headquarters where he was charged with attempted murder.
-
One person dead after Toronto encampment fireOne person has died following a fire at an encampment in North York.
-
Tofino's extreme drought nearly dries up reservoir, forcing businesses to conserveIn early July, all outdoor water use in Tofino was prohibited, with most public washrooms being replaced with portable stalls. On Sept. 1 the District of Tofino released a call for urgent water conservation, outlining recommendations in an effort to have reservoirs outlast the drought.
-
Driver, 21, dead after being shot at from another vehicle in Toronto; suspect arrestedA driver in their 20s has died in hospital after being shot at from another vehicle on a residential street in east Toronto earlier this month, and a suspect has been arrested and charged.
-
Suspects in Thompson homicide in custody: RCMPTwo suspects, including a teenager, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 33-year-old in Thompson, Man. have been arrested.
-
Provincial grant to update police video surveillance in London, Ont., neighbouring countiesTwo dozen police services across Ontario will receive funding to upgrade their CCTV systems in order to target known crime areas, MPPs in Elgin-Middlesex-London and Huron-Bruce announced Wednesday.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr