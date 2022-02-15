Stratford woman turns passion for art into card business

A Stratford woman has turned her passion for art into a business by selling custom cards.

The artist, Marcy Whitesel, is supported by Community Living Stratford, an agency that helps adults with developmental disabilities.

Whitesel started selling the cards over the Christmas holidays and continued ahead of Valentine’s Day. After selling more than 100, she decided to branch out and make cards for other special occasions.

“Birthday cards, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, get well soon, and Easter cards,” said Whitesel.

Whitesel said her love for drawing started at an early age. She especially loves to draw superheroes and anime characters, often featured in her unique cards.

“I just use the head on my flashlight to draw a perfect circle,” Whitesel said.

“She is such a beautiful person who is so compassionate, colourful, inviting,” said customer Ryan Thibeault.

Her customers said they are proud to support Whitesel, who is a well-known friendly face in the community.

“She delivers papers and she’s always out and about on her bike and out for walks and she’s a very social person,” Thibeault said.

The executive director of Community Living Stratford said he is proud to see her selling her work to the public.

“She’s developing all the skills and talents but she’s also developing confidence,” said Trevor McGregor.

Whitesel is taking making most sales via email.