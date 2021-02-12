Melvin Kohut walks down his driveway and across the street from his Sherwood Park home to a greenspace where a group of trees are decorated with six bird feeders.

“I started putting them up about 15 years ago,” said the 85-year-old.

So it came as a bit of a shock to Kohut and his daughter when they learned somebody had recently filed a complaint.

“I drove by last Friday and there was two pylons that said it was against the bylaw and they had the bylaw number and said that they would be removed Monday, February 8,” explained Connie Nichol.

That’s when the community flocked together. "The neighbours drove by… they also saw the signs and they were so irate that they took pictures they posted on Facebook,” said Nichol, before reading one post aloud. “It warms my heart to know there are people like him looking after our feathered friends."

The social media support garnered hundreds of comments which led to emails directed at elected officials with Strathcona County. "There's never been an issue before so why now during COVID, a polar vortex, all that stuff,” said resident Burk Jampen. “And I couldn't see a reason why and when I saw some of the comments online… they're not logical."

The community support and pressure worked. Kohut soon received a phone call from Strathcona County Mayor Rob Frank telling him the feeders could stay right where they are.

A Strathcona County spokesperson told CTV News that the aging feeders will require maintenance to avoid attracting “rodents and wildlife” to the area."Moving forward we will commit to working with the resident on the environmental aspects of the bird feeders and ensure that the site is safe for the neighbourhood to enjoy,” said Suzanne Lobb with Strathcona County.

Which means Melvin Kohut’s bird feeders can stay where they’ve been for the last 15 years.

“I thank everybody that did this,” said Kohut.

“It was so surprising but so uplifting to feel all the love for my dad and all his efforts across the street,” said Nichol.