Strathcona home undergoing construction damaged by fire
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Firefighters responded to a fire at a home undergoing construction in Strathcona on Friday evening.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived on scene a few minutes after 5:30 p.m. with six crews, totalling 24 firefighters, to fight the blaze near 99 Street and 84 Avenue.
"We had quite a bit of fire on the exterior," said Daren Rachkewich, district chief. "We sent crews inside and did an interior attack (as well)."
Ladder trucks were set up to overhaul the fire from the roof, Rachkewich said.
"It was knocked down rather quickly," he said, adding it was declared out after 6 p.m.
Investigators are probing the scene for a cause.
No injuries were reported to EFRS.
