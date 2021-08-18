Strathmore, Alta. councillors repeal mandatory mask bylaw
Two days after masks became mandatory at indoor public spaces in Strathmore, Alta. due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, town councillors have voted to repeal the bylaw that brought the measure into effect.
On Monday, Alberta Health Services announced 26 active cases in the town about 50 kilometres east of Calgary, bringing a bylaw passed in December into effect.
The bylaw stated when the number of cases goes above 20, masks will be mandatory at all public indoor spaces until they case number drop below 20 for 14 consecutive days.
A special meeting of council was held Wednesday, where that bylaw was repealed.
The province reported 678 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in Alberta to 5,933, the highest since the beginning of June.
There are 184 people in hospital in Alberta, including 48 in ICU, the most since June 24.
More than 89 per cent of those COVID-19 patients in in ICUs are unvaccinated and more than 76 per cent of coronavirus patients in hospital have yet to receive a first shot.
-
Wildfire evacuee tells B.C. premier, 'Come out here and have a look at what really happens'A B.C. wildfire evacuee wants Premier John Horgan to see first-hand the devastation caused by this year’s fire season.
-
Should B.C. require COVID-19 vaccinations for school staff and bring back mandatory masks?A move Washington State is taking is leaving many to wonder if it should be done north of the border too.
-
Inflation hits 3.7 per cent, energy increases hit double digits as cost of Canadian life keeps climbingThe cost of everyday life rose 3.7 per cent last month compared to last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
'Everything can be completely recycled': Local program able to recycle contact lensesA local recycling program has found an answer for contact lens users – specifically, what to do with the lenses when they are finished using them.
-
'It's ridiculous': Rents returning to pre-pandemic levels as deals disappear in TorontoRental deals available earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic appear to be disappearing in a changing market as data on monthly rents for apartments and condos in Toronto show a rebound close to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Large police presence near Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road for investigationWaterloo regional police were in the area of Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street in Kitchener on Wednesday evening for an investigation.
-
Nova Scotians absorb reality of a new majority governmentThe Progressive Conservatives won 31 of 55 seats in Tuesday's election, making Tim Houston the province's 30th premier, and he did it by sweeping most of Nova Scotia outside Halifax. But what did surprise a lot of people was the extent of the PC win.
-
Nurses union, AHS exchange words about use of third party nursesThe United Nurses of Alberta says Alberta Health Services is trying to distract the public from a dire staffing situation in hospitals.
-
Election reveals start urban-rural divide in Nova Scotia's political landscapeThe urban-rural divide has played a role in the Nova Scotia election. The Progressive Conservatives picked up enough seats outside of the province's largest centres on their way to a majority victory.