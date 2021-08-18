Strathmore, Alta. councillors repeal mandatory mask bylaw

Two days after masks became mandatory at indoor public spaces in Strathmore, Alta. due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers, town councillors have voted to repeal the bylaw that brought the measure into effect.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services announced 26 active cases in the town about 50 kilometres east of Calgary, bringing a bylaw passed in December into effect.

The bylaw stated when the number of cases goes above 20, masks will be mandatory at all public indoor spaces until they case number drop below 20 for 14 consecutive days.

A special meeting of council was held Wednesday, where that bylaw was repealed.

The province reported 678 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in Alberta to 5,933, the highest since the beginning of June.

There are 184 people in hospital in Alberta, including 48 in ICU, the most since June 24.

More than 89 per cent of those COVID-19 patients in in ICUs are unvaccinated and more than 76 per cent of coronavirus patients in hospital have yet to receive a first shot.