Strathmore and Lethbridge men charged after suspicious parking lot behaviour

A Strathmore man and a Lethbridge man face charges after suspicious behaviour observed by Strathmore police officers.

At around 11 p.m. on November 17, members of the Strathmore General Investigation Section (GIS) saw suspicious activity take place between occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot of town hall.

Having received complaints earlier of liquor consumption and loitering in the area, traffic officers were asked to check on the drivers' sobriety and documentation.

Officers detected the aroma of freshly-consumed cannabis, which led to a search of both vehicles.

That search revealed a quantity of what's believed to be cocaine packed in small packages.

Both drivers were arrested.

A more thorough search led to the seizure of cash and cell phones.

Both men were transported to the Strathmore detachment, and later released with conditions and a future court date.

Strathmore resident Jason Piper, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cannabis within reach of the driver and possession of items used for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Lethbridge resident Don Gilbertson, 48, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis within reach of the driver.