Strathmore doctor suspended for inappropriate relationship with patient, self-prescribing drugs

Entering into a sexual relationship with a patient, failing to disclose that to the College of Physicians and Surgeons and prescribing himself medication has resulted in a Strathmore, Alta. doctor being suspended for six months.

Dr. Altaf Khumree was also ordered to complete education "on both the interactions of race, culture, medical practice and trauma-informed care, and the impact of personality types on effective interpersonal communications," read the ruling.

He must also pay a $5,000 fine and 50 per cent of the cost of the investigation and hearing, with that amount not yet totalled.

Three months of the six month suspension must be served and the remaining three months will be held in abeyance pending compliance with the other orders.

According to a decision released Thursday, Khumree was in an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a patient, including living together, between June 2011 and December 2014 and that he prescribed himself drugs – codeine, zopiclone and zolpidem -- nine times between February 2012 and April 2015.

He also developed a dependency on alcohol during that time, which he sought treatment for in 2015. He was charged with impaired driving in 2014 and convicted in 2015, which he didn't disclose to the college until 2016.

