A Strathmore resident faces multiple drug-related charges following a six month long investigation by Strathmore RCMP.

RCMP officers arrested the man Wednesday, and seized street level quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

42-year-old Strathmore resident Trevor Berger faces four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Following a judicial hearing, Berger was released on promise to pay $2500. He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court April 6, 2021.

Anyone wishing to report illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by using the P3 TIPS app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.