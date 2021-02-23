Strathmore RCMP are asking for helpfrom the public as they attempt to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madison Roest was last seen near her residence in Strathmore on Feb. 22, according to an RCMP news release issued Tuesday.

RCMP officials say she is believed to be with friends between Calgary and Strathmore.

The teen is described as:

4’7 tall (139 cm)

110 lbs (49 kgs)

Having black hair

Having blue eyes

The RCMP are looking to verify her wellbeing and asks anyone with information to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.