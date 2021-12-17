Strathmore RCMP looking for woman last heard from Aug.13
Strathmore RCMP seeks public assistance locating a woman who was last heard from in August.
Jamie Lynn Ritchie was thought to be in the Parkland, County area when she was last heard from August 13.
She was known to live in Millet, Alberta, and to spend time in Edmonton.
She's described as 163 centimetres (5'4") tall, 37 kilograms (81 pounds), with light brown shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.
She hasn't contacted her family since that day in August and they are worried about her.
Strathmore RCMP hope to speak to Jamie to confirm that she is OK.
Anyone with information about Jamie is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
