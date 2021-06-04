iHeartRadio

Strathmore RCMP seek information about missing man

Strathmore RCMP are looking for information about Garth Langhorst, who was reported missing Thursday night

Strathmore RCMP are seeking public assistance to help locate 64-year-old Garth Francis Langhorst, who was reported missing Thursday night at 10:38 p.m.

Langhorst is known to have troubles with his memory and police say he's vulnerable.

He's described as a Caucasian male, 175 centimetres (5'9"), 63 kilos (139 pounds), with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, black jacket and running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3964. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.