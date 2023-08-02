Strathmore town councillor faces charges of sexual assault, extortion, criminal harassment, more

An elected official in Strathmore, Alta., has been charged with sexual assault.

Jason Montgomery is also charged with publication of an intimate image without consent, extortion and criminal harassment.

The town councillor is next scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on Aug. 15.

A publication ban protecting the identity of the alleged victim is in place.

Via written statement, the Town of Strathmore says it is aware of the charges against Montgomery.

"The town must respect the judicial process and let it run its course, including respecting the publication ban that the court has issued in this matter," the statement read.

"The town has received inquiries regarding the eligibility of the councillor. Councillor eligibility is governed by provincial legislation, specifically the Local Authorities Election Act (Sections 21 and 22) and the Municipal Government Act (Section 174).

"The town is unable to comment any further on this matter."