Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shooting

A Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community.

Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.

In London Friday, Allie pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.

The court heard that in August of 2020, two men were shot in a downtown apartment building in Strathroy.

The victims have since recovered from their injuries and the case had been put over until Jan. 17 to set a date for sentencing.