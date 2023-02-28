Strathroy-Caradoc man sentenced for shooting

Last fall, 28-year-old Alexandre Allie of Strathroy-Caradoc plead guilty to a dangerous shooting incident in which two men were injured.

Tuesday in a London courtroom, Allie was sentenced to a total of eight years by Justice Marc Garson.

He was convicted on a count of discharging a firearm with intent to wound and aggravated assault.

The court heard that on Aug. 9 2020, Allie shot two men at a downtown Strathroy apartment complex.

The men, who have since recovered from their injuries, did not want to co-operate with authorities.

The court heard that there had been a previous altercation between the victims and the accused.

Allie eventually fled but was captured a while later trying to get into the United States at a Niagara Region boarder crossing.

In handing down his sentence Justice Garson said, “I refer to this as a vigilante form of street justice...this behaviour has no place in this society.”

Allie received five years credit for time already served, in part because he spent eight straight months in solitary confinement for his own protection and safety.