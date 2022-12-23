Strathroy grandfather wins nearly $100K

Randy McRobert, who started purchasing lottery tickets more recently took home Lotto 649's second prize total of $99,809.30.

The 64-year-old from Strathroy said he checked his ticket twice stating even his girlfriend didn’t believe him.

McRobert plans to invest his winnings until he decides how to spend it.

"It's a shocking feeling and a pleasant surprise."

The winning ticket was purchased in Cambridge in October, 2022.