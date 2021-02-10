A grade 12 high-school student from Strathroy has created her own line of T-shirts, to promote mental health awareness amidst the pandemic. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local initiative that provides youth support.

Julia Redick has spent most of her last year in high-school, from her dining room table.

“Not being able to see my friends, have that social aspect has been kind of challenging.”

The pandemic has forced many students to study from home.

Redick says being away from friends, can lead to feelings of isolation.

“We’ve been talking to each other, encouraging each other, we are all going through it together, and you’re not alone in it.”

To drive home the message - while many are apart, Redick started a brand of custom made T-shirts.

She makes them at home with an iPad, a Cricutt machine and an iron.

She designed two separate shirts that promote mental health awareness through their logos.

‘This is making the ‘Mental health Matters’ logo, and this is the, ‘It’s Okay’ logo.”

Redick say she hopes the logos will encourage other youths to talk about mental health without embarrassment.

“I’m at that age where everyone tends to struggle at one point in their life, either they are struggling at school or their friendships aren’t going as well… By showing awareness people will realize it more than they have.”

The shirts cost $20 dollars. A portion of sales will go towards Anago-Parkhill Therapeutic Care Residence. (ATCR)

Kathryn Eggert, chief executive officer of ATCR, says the organization focuses to provide a variety of services to people with specialized needs.

“The money that is being raised through this initiative will help to enhance programming and services for the youth that we support, so we are really happy about that possibility.”

So far, Redick has raised $700 dollars for the organization.

“I truly admire when young women step up to their leadership capacity and show the world, our community, how they can make a difference.”

Anago-Parkhill is in the process of partnering with organization, WAYS mental health support, to become a joint foundation called, Humana Community Services.