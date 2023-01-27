Strathroy, Ont. resident says yes to Encore, winning $100,000

Playing the lottery finally payed off for a Strathroy retiree, to the tune of $100,000.

James Campbell, 63, a weekly lottery player, said yes to Encore and matched the last six of seven number in exact order in the Nov. 2, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“When I handed my ticket to the retailer, I thought I won $100 at first. It was the people around me that told me I won $100,000!” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Campbell said his family and friends were all very happy for him, and shocked when he shared the news.

He plans to save and invest his $100,000 winnings.

“It feels really good to be here at the Prize Centre,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Real Canadian Superstore on Victoria Street in Strathroy.