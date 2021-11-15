Strathroy police lay charges after violence reported at SDCI
Two separate incidents at Strathroy District Collegiate Institute have resulted in multiple youths being charged, according to police.
The first incident happened on Nov. 10 when police say they received a report of a disturbance.
As a result of that call, police say two people, a male youth and a female youth, have been charged with criminal offence of assault causing bodily harm.
Just a couple days later on Nov, 12, police say they were made aware of a large disturbance involving a number of young girls.
From that investigation, four female youth were charged with criminal offence of causing a disturbance and two other females were changed with causing a disturbance and assault.
Strathroy-Caradoc police are reminding students that police will investigate any incidents of violence in the schools and that this type of behaviour and violence will not be tolerated in the school environment or in the community.
The incidents out of Strathroy follow charges were laid against two people by Middlesex OPP, in connection with an altercation that happened at Medway High School in Arva, Ont.
