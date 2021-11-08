Strathroy woman picks up $1M prize in instant game

Karen Whiteford is the newest millionaire in Strathroy, Ont.

The 68-year-old won the top prize with INSTANT BIG 20.

She told OLG officials, "I had to get my magnifying glass to check I actually won $1 million!"

Whiteford says she woke up at 2:30 a.m. and couldn't sleep so decided to play her INSTANT games.

She shared the good news with her sister and says she plans to help her family with her winnings, purchase a car, complete some small renovations and treat herself to some pizza, adding, "I will use some for Christmas presents.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Caradoc Street in Strathroy.