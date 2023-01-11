Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver.
Toor died in hospital. Police quickly arrested 35-year-old Alicia Van Bree of Strathroy.
The crash occurred near Strathroy near the intersection of Egremont and Hickory after Van Bree had been drinking alcohol.
In the summer, Van Bree plead guilty to impaired driving causing death.
Wednesday, Justice Maria Carroccia sentenced Van Bree to five years in prison along with a ten year driving prohibition.
Justice Carroccia told the court, "Her (Van Bree) actions set into motion a series of events that forever changed the lives of many people."
The court heard that Van Bree is remorseful for her actions.
During the sentencing she remained silent, wiping away tears while exiting the courtroom.
