Strawberry Moon kicks off month of planetary shows

This month earthlings will have a chance to witness many planetary and celestial events including the Strawberry Moon and the summer solstice.

NASA says there should be many opportunities to catch the moon and stars showing off in June, and it kicks off, if clear skies permit, with the strawberry moon.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, on June 3 the moon will appear larger and with a "golden" aura. It will reach peak illumination by 11:43 p.m. EDT.

The Strawberry Moon is what some people call June's full moon. Its name is derived from Moon Teachings, according to Kanawayhitowin, an Ontario-wide educational program created by the Ontario Federation of Indian Friendship Centres to address violence against women.

Under those teachings, the Strawberry Moon is the sixth moon of Creation, and according to Kanawayhitowin's website, it was during this moon cycle that communities usually held annual feasts "welcoming everyone home, regardless of their differences over the past year, letting go of judgment and/or self-righteousness."

Each year in June the Earth passes through two interplanetary meteoroid streams, NASA's website says. They are the Arietid and Zeta Perseid meteors. This year, The Weather Channel says an Arietid shower will happen on June 7.

However, unlike many meteor events, this one will happen during the day meaning the likelihood of seeing the show in all its glory will be limited.

"Sadly for stargazers, both constellations are very close to the Sun when these showers reach maximum activity," NASA says. "Still, the few that are visible are really worth seeing."

Near the end of the month, it will be the longest day of the year, a transition period into the second half of the year.

The summer solstice will happen on June 21 and will mark the time the sun appears at its highest elevation due to the earth's tilt toward the sun. It marks the beginning of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

It's the tipping point for long days as then slowly over the next few months, the days become shorter and nights longer.