Two Calgary councillors are proposing a policy change that would allow city administration access to snow-clearing funds without having to wait for council to declare a snow emergency.

Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison says he, alongside Ward 1 Coun. Ward Sutherland, plan to submit a proposal to update the city's snow and ice control policy that would eliminate the superfluous step in the process.

"Many Calgarians are rightfully upset with the City’s snow clearing efforts following our last major snowfall," said Davison in a statement issued Thursday. "To hear that a bureaucratic technicality limited our snow response is unacceptable.

"This proposal will address administration’s ability to work quickly, and within their best professional judgement, to provide service to all Calgarians."

Davison says the proposal is in response to the concerns of citizens that surfaced following the significant snowfall in Calgary in the days before Christmas.

He plans to present a Notice of Motion, drafted in partnership with City of Calgary Roads, to the priorities and finance committee on Jan. 12.