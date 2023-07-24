Street battle ends with Sault teen being charged
A young person has been charged in connection with a fight amongst a group of teens in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
The teen was charged in connection with an incident July 19. Police received a report that a group of young people were fighting.
“Multiple youths (were) involved in an altercation, possibly with weapons, in the 200 block of Bay Street,” police said in a news release Monday.
“Upon arrival, the altercation had ended, and the suspect reported to have weapons had left the scene. Multiple witnesses identified the accused and reported they had exited a vehicle and ran at the victims with a large knife, causing minor injuries to two victims.”
Witnesses said the suspect also kicked a vehicle and threatened people “by referring to a gun.”
While the suspect eluded capture July 19, they turned themselves in to police July 21.
Charges include four counts each of assault with a weapon and uttering threats, three counts of violating release conditions, mischief and weapons possession.
The accused was held for weekend court and subsequently released. They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15.
