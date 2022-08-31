Street closed after glass falls from Courtyard Marriott

Part of a street in downtown Calgary is closed after glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place a little after 1:30 p.m., when a window on the Courtyard Marriott on 5 Avenue S.W. between 5 and 4 Street S.W. fell from the building onto the street below.

The Calgary Fire Department's technical crew is on scene trying to secure loose glass using a protective film.

CFD is monitoring wind speed and a glass repair company has been called in.

@CTVCalgary @citynewscalgary some images / video of the glass break repair shutting down 5 Ave... i'm right across the road �� pic.twitter.com/Up0jViOh3E

There's no word about injuries.

The road in the area is closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.