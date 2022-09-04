Street closures for Pride Parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday

Downtown Calgary will be a little more challenging to navigate Sunday, with a number of road closures around 9 Avenue for the Calgary Pride parade.

Nine Avenue S.W. will be closed between 11 Street S.W. and 5 Street S.W. between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nine Avenue S will be closed between 5 Street S.W. and 8 Street S.E. between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Six Street S.E. will be closed between 7 Avenue S.E. and 9 Ave. S.E. between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Police recommend using 11 Street S.W., 8 Street S.W., and 4 Street S.W. to travel north and south of 9 Avenue S. during closures.

Police will be controlling intersections. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to expect delays in the area.