Street festivals return in Calgary with family-friendly Marda Gras 'lite' on Aug. 8

The Marda Gras Street Festival is back this year, marking the return of street festivals in Calgary.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 in Marda Loop — at 33 Avenue and 22 Street S.W. — and is free to attend.

Marda Gras is returning with a 'lite' version of the festival after event organizers discussed crowd comfort levels and restrictions this summer.

Due to these organizational challenged, the festival had to change some of the traditional Marda Gras festivities.

The street festival offers visitors a chance to shop locally, reconnect with their community, and stretch their legs at this family-friendly event.

This year’s festival puts an emphasis on outdoor fun. There will be four, street performer corners attendees can walk to and from to take in music, magic and dance groups.

The smaller performances featured this year will replace the usual, larger-scale performances and organizers say the large, elevated stages will return to the Marda Gras Street Festival in 2022.

In order to address crowd comfort levels, there will be no kid’s zone this year — but it will also return in 2022 — and kids can instead pick up a free Marda Loop-themed colouring book.

The event will be pet friendly as well. Guests are also encouraged to bring their pet by the free pet photo booth for a fun Marda Gras-themed picture.

Local vendors and businesses will be set up on the street for people to do some outdoor shopping and browsing.

There will also be prizes given out at the festival, including special offers with a few of the local vendors set up at the festival.

Organizers say the festival is still subject to change, depending on public health restrictions.