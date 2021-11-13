Street Help is in need of winter gear 

As winter weather approaches the City of Windsor is preparing their equipment in the event of snow this weekend.

But also, the cold weather this time of year is especially hard on the most vulnerable one local shelter is seeing an increased demand for warm clothes.

“It’s cold outside,” says Jeremy Boucher.

Boucher has been living on the street for more than a year.

“I am homeless and they give good food, clothes and they also give sleeping bags,” he says.

Boucher says he uses Street Help’s services daily.

“I feel warmer for sure. It feels like we’re not left on the side or by ourselves,” he says.

However, with the cold weather upon us, Street Help manager Anthony Nelson says the shelter is in desperate need of warm clothes.

“Street Help needs sleeping bags, winter coats, hats gloves, hot packs for the hands and for the feet so if they’re outside in the elements their body parts stay warm,” says Nelson.

“I’m homeless. I need some assistance to eat and a sleeping bag to keep warm at night,” says John Logan who has been homeless for four years.

Nelson says the demand for winter gear is high earlier this year.

“This year they say the weather is going to be bad so I’d rather them have it ahead of time so they are prepared for the winter that is coming,” says Nelson.

“That they don’t have to freeze. I don’t like the cold wind myself so I can just imagine if they have to live in it would be pretty awful,” says Mary-Dolores Bell.

Many in the community, like Bell, answered the call for help by dropping off donations Saturday.

“I had a lot of scarves and neck warmers that I bought on sale last year and I certainly don’t need them all so I decided it’s so cold and windy so I brought them down to Street Help,” says Bell.

“Every two weeks I bring a pail of soup, chili or pasta. They have no other way of getting it unless it’s donated,” says Michelle Fields. “It has to be horrible sleeping outside, you know, it’s got to be,” says Ken Fields.

“The weather is changing and we want our people to make they are warm and have what they need to survive outside,” says Nelson.

Donations are accepted daily at the Wyandotte Street shelter.

Street Help is open every day between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.