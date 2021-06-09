Street in Carman, Man., filled with water following downpour

A street in Carman, Man., filled with water following a downpour of rain on Wednesday.

The town in southwestern Manitoba was hit with torrential rainfall in the past 24 hours. Environment Canada told CTV News since 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Carman has received 75.6 mm of rain.

A photo submitted to CTV News shows 1st Street SW in Carman filled with water on Wednesday.

David Enns, an employee at the Chicken Chef on 1st Street SW, told CTV News the street started filling with water around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enns said the water started rising above the sidewalk and leaking into the restaurant.

He said the street began to drain after about an hour. As of Wednesday evening, the water had drained from the street.

This is a developing story. More to come.