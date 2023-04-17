iHeartRadio

Street in east end Barrie neighbourhood closed for police investigation


Police are leading an investigation on Queen Street in Barrie on Mon. April 17, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie).

A street in the east end of Barrie is closed for an "ongoing police investigation."

Barrie police closed Queen Street near St. Vincent Monday evening.

Few details are available at this time.

When asked for more information a spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service said "details are limited due to the sensitive nature of [the investigation]." 

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Queen Street reopened sometime overnight.

