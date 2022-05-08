Street Outreach Sudbury winding down
A grassroots organization in Sudbury that started to fill gaps for the vulnerable during the pandemic is shutting down.
Street Outreach Sudbury (SOS) started in September 2020 to distribute clothing and snacks to the homeless and those in need when many services were unavailable. It operated from the downtown market location.
With the reopening of services and organizations, volunteers say they didn't want to duplicate services and add that they deeply appreciate the support of the community that helped them meet the needs of the vulnerable for the past 18 months.
"All of this was made possible by, No. 1, our volunteers. So any one of our volunteers, we had a tonne of volunteers over the last couple of years," said Melissa Poitras Belanger, the founder SOS.
"But partnerships with the city and partnership with Tim Hortons, who was our sponsor throughout this whole thing, and, of course, our community for donating all of the items that were handed out."
SOS the leftover donations of clothing are being distributed to the homeless and the PPE is being given to long-term care facilities across the community.
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming marketCalgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.