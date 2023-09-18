Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say street racing on Portage Avenue is what led to a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
Officers were called to a multi-vehicle crash just after 8 p.m. at Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road.
Two people in one vehicle were taken to hospital in critical and unstable condition, while one person in the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police said everyone has since been updated to stable.
During the investigation, police learned two vehicles – a white Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen GTI – were racing westbound on Portage as they approached Sturgeon.
At that time, a blue Honda travelling eastbound turned north onto Sturgeon and was hit by the white Honda Civic.
Police said the drivers in the two racing vehicles have been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with racing another vehicle and driving carelessly.
Police have seized and impounded both vehicles.
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking people to slow down on the roads, noting after the crash, officers stayed in the area and one vehicle was stopped on Moray Street going 127 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
