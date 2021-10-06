Street sweeper teeters on guardrail above Deerfoot Trail following collision with CTrain

A collision along the LRT line in the city's northeast ended with a street sweeper dangling above Deerfoot Trail traffic below.

The crash occurred at the Memorial Drive interchange approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Calgary Fire Department's heavy rescue team was deployed and a section of southbound Deerfoot Trail was closed for several hours.

EMS officials confirm no one was seriously injured.

CTrain service was temporarily disrupted following the crash and passengers were shuttled by buses between the Bridgeland and Franklin LRT stations. Regular service resumed Wednesday morning.