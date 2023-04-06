Street sweeping to start Monday in Edmonton

The city plans to start street sweeping on Monday, weather permitting.

They're asking drivers to visit the online schedule to find out when sweepers will be in their neighbourhood, and move their vehicles.

“Once a year, the City of Edmonton provides street cleaning services to clear debris and dust from roads, bike lanes and major pathways, making them cleaner and safer for all modes of transportation,” said Val Dacyk of the city in a news release. “We really appreciate residents moving their vehicles, as it allows our crews to complete the work efficiently.”

Sweeping will run Monday to Friday, 24 hours a day.

Residential roads will be handled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, with crews working on high-volume roads at night.

No parking signs will be posted in neighbourhoods while street sweeping is underway.

Sweeping is expected to be complete by June 1.