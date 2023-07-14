Streetcar service returns to east Toronto route ahead of schedule

Streetcar service on an east Toronto TTC route will return ahead of schedule next week after a period of maintenance.

As of Monday, the 506 Carlton streetcar will run along Gerrard St. E. and Coxwell Ave. again after it was placed out of commission for track replacement in June. The return comes three weeks ahead of schedule, the TTC said in a statement released Friday.

“This is a tremendous example of how the TTC carefully plans and executes major infrastructurework,” TTC Chair and Ward 16 - Don Valley East city councillor Jon Burnside said in the statement, adding that the project was “a large piece of work delivered ahead of schedule.”

The 506 streetcar will service stops both ways along Gerrard Street East, and south on Coxwell Avenue to Queen Street East. The 506C bus replacement will continue to operate between Castle Frank and Victoria Park stations, with stops along Parliament Street, Gerrard Street Eeast, Greenwood, Danforth and Coxwell avenues, Upper Gerrard Street East, and Victoria Park Avenue.

In the statement, TTC CEO Rick Leary acknowledged the hard work of the commission’s employees.

“Our employees dedicate themselves to getting our customers to and from their destinations safely and on time,” it reads.

“That also means going above and beyond to ensure our system is in a state of good repair, and to resume services as quickly as possible when major work, like track replacement, is required.”

A full list of service advisories can be found on the TTC's website.