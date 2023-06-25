Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm

The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.

Environment Canada issued a severe storm warning just after 3 p.m. for the Prince Albert area.

“Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the storm warning read.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

Environment Canada says the storms developed as a cold front moved through the area.

Getting some hail here in PA. pic.twitter.com/p4FgmKwovq

Prince Albert resident Colin Perret says it rained heavily for about an hour, with hail coming in successive rounds in the downpour, followed by more rain and a span of pea-sized hail.

Perret shared a picture of flooding on 3rd Avenue West.

The long-time resident said it’s the worst flooding he’s seen in his 29 years in the city.

Seems to be over the worst of it, lol my poor plants �� #skstorm #hail pic.twitter.com/CwP76JJXp6