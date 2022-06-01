'Stressors are going way up': New program aimed at helping Manitoba farmers' mental health

Manitoba farmers have been hit hard over the last few years, dealing with drought and now extreme rain, all while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a new organization is aimed at helping farmers by providing more support for their mental health.

Gerry Friesen, the co-founder of the Manitoba Farmer Wellness Program, said stress has been extremely high among those in the agriculture sector.

"Even in better times, stress is high because of the way things have changed," said Friesen. "With what is happening in Manitoba, this – along with the pandemic – stressors are going way up."

Friesen said he helped start the program because he understands how important counselling can be for people's well-being.

