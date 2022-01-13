Stretch of B.C. highway damaged in November storms partially reopening before weekend

Another B.C. highway that was severely damaged in a series of storms last November will partially reopen by Friday.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry said Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge will reopen to general travel and some commercial vehicles.

The ministry said crews have been working to repair the highway, which was damaged in 15 places between Hope and Spences Bridge in November.

Even so, when the 80-kilometre stretch does open to traffic, drivers are being asked to expect significant delays, travel advisories and reduced speed limits. Those delays could be up to two hours above regular travel times and in some areas, there will be single-lane sections.

"Many sections of the highway are operational with temporary access as we design and plan construction on permanent solutions over the long term," the ministry said.

As well, unpredictable winter weather could cause more interruptions. Travellers are advised to follow DriveBC, a Twitter account and website maintained by the ministry, for updates.

The ministry explained the highway stretch between Lytton and Hope remains closed as work was delayed because of record snowfall and the risk of avalanches. However, permanent repair work to the Highway 1 corridor in the Fraser Canyon is underway.

TRAVEL LIMITS REMAIN ON SOME ROUTES

Other routes impacted by November's storms still have travel restrictions in place.

The orders restricting travel on Highway 5 and Highway 99 are still in effect as construction work continues on both. Weight limits are in place for drivers taking Highway 99 and Highway 5 is limited to commercial trucks and inter-city buses.

Earlier this week, the province renewed a state of emergency put in place because of flooding and highway damage. That state of emergency will remain until Jan. 18, unless it's lifted earlier or extended.

"My continued thanks go out to road crews who are working so hard to get our highways back and fully open," Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

"This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province. Thank you to all British Columbians for your ongoing patience and compliance during these challenging times."